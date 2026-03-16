BJP welcomes Bengal poll schedule but demands SIR process be completed first

The BJP welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the Assembly polls in two phases in Bengal, insiders claiming the move would help the party fulfil its dream of conquering the state.

“We welcome the Election Commission’s decision. The people of Bengal are ready to bid farewell to the present government. If the election had been held in one phase, many more people would have been happier. Since it is being held in two phases, we welcome it,” said BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya.

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He, however, said that the party also wanted the completion of the SIR process before the polls.

“The Form 7 applications that we had submitted must be disposed of and the SIR process should be completed before the election. We are sticking to our demand — no SIR means no election,” he said.

Party insiders said that the two-phase election is a boon for the BJP in Bengal, as the party, during its introspection of the 2021 defeat, discovered that the multi-phase election had actually helped the Trinamool Congress.

The BJP believed that the eight phases helped Trinamool shift its muscle power and poll machinery from one place to another. Also, Trinamool got more time to organise campaigns by its main face — chief minister Mamata Banerjee — across the state.

“Fewer phases will actually help us in Bengal,” said a BJP source.

An insider said the BJP was in no hurry to announce candidates as a meeting of the party’s central poll committee would be held on March 18.

BJP leaders said that the party would come up with promises such as implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, recruitment to government posts and ₹3,000 dole for women, in its poll manifesto soon.

Also Read West Bengal assembly election to be held in two phases after eight phase 2021 polls

CPM to move SC

The CPM opposed the EC’s decision to announce the election before the completion of the SIR process, particularly before the 60 lakh cases under adjudication were resolved and announced that they would move the Supreme Court.

“Those who cannot publish a proper and healthy voter list — how will they conduct a proper election? It appears that seat-sharing was decided first and then polls were announced. We will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court,” said CPM state committee secretary Md Salim.

He claimed that the party would form a group of volunteer advocates to fight for the voting rights of citizens left out of the electoral roll.

“We have spoken with our lawyers’ organisations. We appeal to all Left-leaning, secular and democratic-minded lawyers — from district to high courts, and, if necessary, up to the Supreme Court — to form a voluntary organisation of lawyers,” said Salim. “Just as we created Red Volunteers during the Covid period, a volunteer force of lawyers will be formed to protect voting rights.

Cong concern

Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar also expressed concern over the 60 lakh cases pending under adjudication and demanded that not a single legitimate voter be left out.