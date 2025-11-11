BJP veteran's suspension off: Ritesh Tiwari back in party fold ahead of Bengal polls

Bengal BJP on Monday revoked the 2022 suspension of party veteran Ritesh Tiwari.

Tiwari's suspension was lifted following the order of BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya amid signs that many senior leaders would join 'Team Samik' ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

In 2022, following orders of then state president Sukanta Majumdar, Tiwari, then a state vice-president, was temporarily suspended for anti-party activities.

"You were under temporary suspension following your actions against the party's discipline. Following the decision of the party's disciplinary committee and the instruction of state president Samik Bhattacharya, your temporary suspension has been revoked. You are directed to resume regular political activities in accordance with the party's constitution," read the letter to Tiwari.

Contacted, Tiwari said: "I am a dedicated BJP worker. Whatever the party decides is an order for me."

Multiple BJP sources said Tiwari's suspension being lifted indicated many senior leaders like him were ready to come on board Bhattacharya's team.

Since Bhattacharya became the party's state president, there has been buzz within the party over the selection of faces in the new state committee. In his close circle, Bhattacharya has stressed he needs experienced people proficient in organisational work.

"Samik da has said he wants to see his party colleagues working on the ground, not fighting on social media. Ritesh Tiwari is a member of the BJP old guard who was sidelined amid internal politics. Now we have to see which faces will come into the new state committee," said a BJP leader, who added that former state chief Rahul Sinha was reactivated in the party after Bhattacharya became the Bengal BJP chief.