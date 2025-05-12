BJP to launch 11-day ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to celebrate Operation Sindoor

The BJP will launch an 11-day Tiranga Yatra from Tuesday to “celebrate” the success of Operation Sindoor.

The Yatra will end on May 23 with the objective to rally people and mobilise support around the Narendra Modi government’s fight against terror.

“The focus will not be so much on the political aspect but to pull the emotional cord of the people who have supported the government’s actions against terror camps that were operating inside Pakistan soil for decades,” said a BJP leader in Delhi. “Truth is no Indian government has taken such strong action against terrorists.”

Operation Sindoor started on the night of May 7 with precision attacks on nine sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and even inside Pakistani territory that destroyed training camps of known terror organisations, whose existence on its soil Pakistan had always denied.

The operation was started two weeks after the terror attacks in Pahalgam that took the lives of 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali.

According to BJP sources, the party’s national president J.P. Nadda met senior functionaries like Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautama and Vinod Chugh to finalise the plan.

Union ministers and top BJP leaders in all the states will be joining the victory march.

On Sunday, a rally supporting the military action against terror camps in PoK and Pakistan was organised in Bengaluru that was attended by union minister Shobha Karandlaje and other state leaders.

“Instead of such isolated rallies, we have decided to organise centralised rallies to push the morale of the country and send a message to the armed forces that the government and the people are with them,” said a BJP leader.

Last year, a Tiranga Yatra was organised by Lieutenant Governor of Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar as a response to those critical of the removal of Article 370 in the state.

The Narendra Modi government had claimed the promulgation of article 370 would end terrorism in the valley which was brought to question following the Pahalgam attack.