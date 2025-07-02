BJP to get state president tomorrow, less than a year ahead of Assembly elections

The new Bengal BJP president's name will be announced on Thursday, less than a year ahead of the Assembly elections.

The state returning officer of organisational elections in the BJP, Dipak Barman, on Tuesday issued a notification informing that the process of election that had already begun would be concluded with the declaration of the result on July 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the notification, the nomination process will be completed on Wednesday, followed by Thursday's election if multiple candidates file their papers. The election of a new state president has been due for the past nine months since the end of the tenure of the incumbent last year.

Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar is the current state BJP chief.

A source said that although the notification for the election had been issued, a consensus candidate, chosen by the central leadership, could be elected uncontested.

BJP sources said the party didn't want to delay the selection of the new state president as it was already late before next year's Assembly polls. The new presidents need to sit with the organisational leaders in districts and set the route map as soon as possible.

Multiple sources said that the BJP wanted to choose a face who has acceptance in different groups of the party to avoid increasing infighting. The party is already in a crisis with factionalism, and the new president has to bridge with all those small factions in both the state and the districts.