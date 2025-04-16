BJP leaders protest outside Bhabani Bhavan, demand to meet DG over ‘unheard’ Murshidabad violence victims

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar reached Bhabani Bhavan Wednesday afternoon with 11 homeless victims from Murshidabad, seeking an audience with State Police Director General Rajiv Kumar.

BJP leaders Jagannath Chatterjee, Tapas Roy, and Arjun Singh accompanied the junior state minister.

The delegation claimed that the victims, who lost their homes and land during the violence, wanted to speak with the DG to share their plight.

The police stopped the delegation at the gates of Bhabani Bhavan, stating that an appointment was necessary to meet the DG.

A heated exchange followed between BJP leaders and the police.

The BJP insisted that their delegation would not leave without a meeting, asserting that the victims deserved a chance to narrate the trauma they faced.

One of the affected women, sitting in protest, said, “We have no house. We are homeless. Everything has been burnt down. So I will not leave without meeting him.”

Police officials later informed that DG Rajiv Kumar was not present at Bhabani Bhavan at the time.

But the BJP leaders and the victims sat on a dharna outside the police headquarters, refusing to leave without a dialogue.

Police officials stated that only four people could be allowed inside but Majumdar insisted that every displaced person should be granted an audience with the DG.

After continued discussions authorities allowed all 15 to enter the police headquarters.

Earlier Wednesday, Sukanta held a press conference at the BJP state office in Kolkata with the 11 victims from Murshidabad.

Unrest broke out in several parts of Murshidabad last week over the amended Waqf Act.

Although the situation is now largely under control due to joint efforts by the police and central forces, BJP has alleged that not all affected families have been heard.

DG Rajiv Kumar had visited the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad last Saturday, but according to Majumdar, several affected residents were left unheard.

Security measures remain heightened in Murshidabad, with the state police, BSF, and central forces continuing patrols. Internet services have been restored in most parts of the district, barring Shamsherganj.

The state police has constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an officer of Additional Superintendent of Police rank, to probe the riots.