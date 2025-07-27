MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Calcutta University to follow 2010 OBC rules for PG admissions amid court stay

CU’s officiating vice-chancellor, Santa Datta De, said the university has decided to proceed with the rules drafted in 2010 because they did not want to delay the admissions

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 27.07.25, 11:47 AM
Calcutta University

Postgraduate admissions at Calcutta University will be carried out based on other backward classes (OBC) reservation rules of 2010, said an official on Friday.

The notification issued by the state government on June 8 stated 140 subsections under OBC categories would be considered for reservation in jobs and education. Calcutta High Court stayed the notification.

The OBC rules drafted in 2010 stated that 66 categories would be considered for reservation.

Postgraduate admission in most state-aided universities has been put on hold as the state government has challenged the high court’s stay in the Supreme Court. It is likely to be heard on July 29.

“If we do not start the admission now, prospective students may go to private universities,” said Datta De.

Last year, the postgraduate classes started in late October.

This year, CU has decided to reduce the reservation of postgraduate seats for home students to 60 per cent from 80 per cent, said Amit Roy, the university’s secretary of science and engineering faculty said.

