Malda migrant pushed to Bangladesh despite valid documents; authorities seek return

The Malda district administration is putting in all efforts to bring back Amir Sheikh, 20, who was allegedly deported to Bangladesh five days back by Rajasthan police and the BSF, suspecting that he was “an intruder” and was illegally living in the country.

Amir is from Jalalpur village in Kaliachak 1 block of Malda district.

Isha Khan Choudhury, the Congress MP of Malda Dakshin, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rescue the youth who had been “unjustifiably and inhumanely thrown out of India”.

A video circulating on social media shows Amir, wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans, narrating his predicaments while weeping helplessly. He introduced himself as Amir Sheikh of Jalalpur in Malda and said he was in Bangladesh at the time, recording the video.

Amir said he had gone to Rajasthan in search of work around two months back. But soon, the Rajasthan police arrested him and asked him to prove his Indian identity.

“I showed them all documents, including the photo identity cards like Aadhar, EPIC (elector’s photo identity card). I even brought other documents of my relatives when the police asked for the same. But still unsatisfied and not convinced of my Indian identity, the police arrested me and kept me in custody for three days. Later, I was sent to jail for two months,” the youth claims in the video.

“A few days ago, they took me out of jail and handed me over to the BSF. The BSF made me cross the border and enter Bangladesh. I have no one here in Bangladesh,” he was heard claiming.

The Kaliachak 1 block development officer met Amir’s parents and assured them of all necessary help, said Nitin Singhania, the district magistrate.

“He is a bona fide resident of Jalalpur. Through the state government, we have initiated a process to bring the youth back,” he said.