Exam results of teacher's son held back: Malda University student files police complaint

A student of the postgraduate department of Bengali at the Gour Banga University in Malda has complained to police against the controller of examinations after his final results were withheld by the institution.

Biswarup Sarkar, the controller, however, rejected the complaint and said that he had been abused and threatened by some friends and companions of the complainant student.

Sources said earlier this month, the results of the final semester of the PG exams had been published.

Amlan Banerjee, a student in the Bengali department, was surprised to see that his results had been withheld while all other students of his batch had received their results. His father, Achintya Banerjee, is an associate professor in the department.

"When Amlan approached the controller, he was told that the matter could be explained only by the administrative officials of the varsity," said one of his batchmates.

Biswajit Das, the varsity’s registrar with additional charge, conceded that Amlan’s results had been held back.

"It has been done according to the decision of the faculty council, in which teachers of all departments are members," Das said.

In such a situation, Amlan went ahead and filed the complaint at the Englishbazar police station, accusing Sarkar of holding back his results.

“We received a complaint against the controller of exams. The matter is being enquired into," a senior police officer said.

Sarkar told The Telegraph that the complaint did not have merit.

"I only did what I was asked to by my higher authority, according to the decision of the faculty council of the varsity," he said.

He alleged that some companions of the complainant student barged into his office on Wednesday and abused him in filthy language. "They even asked me to leave Malda," Sarkar said, adding that he submitted the CCTV camera footage of the incident to the varsity authorities.

Sources in the university said there was a norm that a teacher would abstain from examination-related duties if any of his close relatives were appearing in any exam.

"However, Achintya Banerjee did not follow the norm and did not inform the varsity that his son was taking PG final examinations. He probably even set the question paper for the said examinations," said a senior teacher.

Achintya, however, said that he had sent emails to all authorities concerned, informing them that his son was appearing in the exam.

Questions are, however, being raised why the varsity did not act when it was known that the teacher's son was about to take the examination.

Whatever might be the fault, a student should not suffer for his father's mistake," said another senior professor of the varsity.