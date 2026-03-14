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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

BJP leader Swarup Chowdhury steps down as South Dinajpur district president

Chowdhury had been the district BJP chief since December 25, 2021

Our Correspondent Published 14.03.26, 10:06 AM
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The South Dinajpur district president of the BJP, Swarup Chowdhury, quit the post on Friday without citing any reason.

“Since 2013, I have served in different posts of the party, and now, I feel it is no longer possible for me to continue carrying such a major responsibility. Therefore, I have taken this decision voluntarily,” he told a news conference at the district BJP office
in Balurghat.

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Chowdhury had been the district BJP chief since December 25, 2021. Before that, he had held key positions like district general secretary and district president of the Yuva Morcha. Chowdhury was considered a close aide to Sukanta Majumdar, the Balurghat BJP MP and a Union minister
of state.

“Chowdhury was apparently expecting a ticket in the Assembly elections but learned that he would not get a nomination. This might have led to his resignation,” said a BJP insider.

Sukanta, sources said, reportedly intervened, but Chowdhury remained
adamant.

However, Chowdhury said: “There has been no pressure from the party, nor is my resignation related to my candidature. I have stepped down of my own will.”

Subhash Chaki, a district Trinamool Congress leader, said: “I have heard that he (Chowdhury) was under mental pressure and that could have led to his resignation. Whether he stays in or leaves the BJP makes no difference to us. However, their internal conflicts are now coming out in the open.”

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