BJP finger at Didi rule over gang rape, vows statewide protest for justice, women’s safety

The Bengal BJP has decided to take up Friday night’s alleged gang rape of an MBBS student of a private medical college in Durgapur as a major weapon to build public opinion against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, also the Nandigram BJP MLA, on Saturday spoke to the family members of the victim, who is from Odisha, and promised them every possible help in getting justice for their daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a news meet at the party’s state headquarters at 6, Murlidhar Sen Lane, Calcutta, Adhikari demanded a statement from chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

The girl on Friday night was allegedly taken out of campus by one of her friends. Reportedly, a group of youths then dragged her into a nearby forested area and gang-raped her at a deserted location.

“Atrocities against women and their safety are major issues in Bengal, and we will not let this matter rest until Mamata Banerjee is ousted from power. BJP MLAs reached the spot in Durgapur last night (Friday), even before the victim’s family arrived. We will continue our movement from tomorrow (Sunday) and take to the streets in Calcutta to demand justice for the medical student,” Adhikari said.

The IQ City Medical College in Durgapur. Picture by Dipika Sarkar

“A Rajbanshi minor girl in North Bengal was also raped and became pregnant. No action has been taken. Our MLAs from north Bengal will take up that issue from tomorrow as well (Sunday),” added the Nandigram MLA.

A BJP source said the party does not want to leave any stone unturned in using the Durgapur incident to tear into the Trinamool Congress government, linking it to last year’s RG Kar Hospital brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor.

“The BJP has a very strong organisation in West Burdwan and adjoining Bankura districts. As the Opposition, we will not leave any stone unturned in taking up this issue against the ruling Trinamool Congress. This recent incident adds to the growing cases of rape and atrocities against women in the state,” said a senior BJP leader.

The BJP has mobilised its senior leaders, both on social media and on the ground, to criticise the state’s law and order following the alleged gang rape of the Durgapur medical student.

BJP MLAs, led by Durgapur West legislator Lakshman Ghorui, organised a sit-in demonstration in front of Durgapur Township police station on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim. Most senior BJP leaders, including state general secretary Agnimitra Paul and Mahila Morcha president Phalguni Patra, have reacted strongly to the incident.

Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women, reached Durgapur on Saturday and spoke to the victim, who is currently hospitalised for treatment. Majumdar also spoke to the medical college officials and cops.

The BJP’s senior leadership also believes that the party should properly highlight women’s safety lapses in Bengal where Mamata is seen as having consolidated her women’s vote bank through multiple welfare schemes, especially Lakshmir Bhandar.

Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition, on Saturday also urged the women of Bengal to unite against the ruling Trinamool, setting aside all differences to ensure Mamata’s ouster.

“The girls whom we treat as goddess Durga in Bengal are not safe in Bengal today. You must come together to remove Mamata Banerjee from power,” he said.

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty said the BJP should strategically focus on the issue of women’s insecurity under Trinamool rule to counter the impact of Lakshmir Bhandar among women voters.

“The BJP has rightly taken up the issue of women’s insecurity in the state as a major political weapon to counter Mamata Banerjee’s welfare schemes, particularly Lakshmir Bhandar. Though not on a large scale, the BJP benefited from similar campaigns in Sandeshkhali, where it secured a lead in the Assembly segment during the 2024 general elections after a long gap,” said Chakraborty.

The CPM also staged a protest after the incident against the deteriorating law and order in Bengal. A CPM delegation met the authorities of the private medical college in Durgapur.

“Incidents of snatching and molestation have become common in Durgapur. On Saturday, we met the (medical college) principal and asked him to show us a copy of the FIR, but they failed to produce it. The law and order in Bengal has completely broken down,” said Siddhartha Bose, a CPM West Burdwan district committee member.

Trinamool accused the BJP of politicising the Durgapur incident, despite the police starting a probe as soon as the complaint was filed.

“An unfortunate incident occurred at a private medical college in Durgapur. A complaint of gang rape of a medical student has been filed, and the police are investigating the case. The victim’s parents, who are from Odisha, have expressed faith in the ongoing probe,” said minister Sashi Panja.

“Crimes against women should not be politicised. However, the BJP always views such incidents through a political lens,” said Panja, citing growing crimes against women in BJP-ruled Odisha.