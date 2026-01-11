Siliguri to get Swamiji statue at Jhankar More, tallest in city at 11 feet

The Trinamool Congress–run civic board of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jhankar More, a prominent intersection in the city, on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of the revered monk.

“₹ 15.74 lakh was spent on the project. The installation is a collaboration with the Ramakrishna Math and Mission and the statue was sculpted by Tushar Maharaj, a member of the Mission,” mayor Gautam Deb said on Saturday.

Deb said the statue is around 11 feet tall, while the podium it will be placed on is about nine feet high. The statue cost ₹3 lakh and the rest was spent on the podium and its surroundings. “This is perhaps one of the tallest statues of Swami Vivekananda to be unveiled in the city,” he added.

“We will begin the civic board's platinum jubilee celebrations on Swamiji’s birth anniversary. A procession from Baghajatin Park to Jhankar More will be organised on Monday,” the mayor said.