BJP factional clash in Malda turns violent; two leaders, sub-inspector injured in stone pelting

A clash between two factions of the BJP at Ashrama Para in Malda's Chanchal left several people injured, including two BJP leaders and a sub-inspector of police, on Thursday night.

The leaders of the two factions, Sumit Sarkar and Prasenjit Sharma, are under treatment at the Chanchal super-speciality hospital. Five others injured in the clash were released after preliminary treatment.

Five people belonging to the two rival factions were arrested on Friday morning. The police registered a suo motu case against them.

According to police sources, the followers of Sharma started throwing stones at Sarkar while he was returning home around 9.30pm on Thursday after dropping one of his relatives at his home.

"Sarkar suffered injuries. His followers soon gathered at the spot, which led to a clash. Sharma and some of his followers were injured," a source said.

Sarkar's wife Priyanka and Sharma are both elected BJP members of Chanchal gram panchayat.

BJP MP of Malda North Khagen Murmu said that both Sarkar and Sharma were his party's leaders at the base level, but the tiff had nothing to do with factionalism. "It was their personal fights at the instigation of Trinamool leaders," Murmu said.

Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, Trinamool MLA of Chanchal, said: "It was actually a clash between two groups of the BJP for gaining power in their party. Trinamool had no connection with it."