Bihar results ‘has no connection with Bengal,’ says Trinamool Congress as it predicts fourth Mamata term

The Trinamool Congress on Friday maintained that the sweeping victory for the BJP-led NDA in neighbouring Bihar will have no bearing on the 2025 West Bengal assembly elections.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a post on X that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is poised to return to power for a fourth consecutive term with more than 250 seats. He added that the outcome in Bihar once again underscored the Congress’s inability to counter the BJP.

“That is Bihar’s equation. It has no connection with Bengal. It will not affect Bengal. In Bengal, the factors are development, unity, harmony, rights, and self-respect. With 250+ seats, Mamata Banerjee will become chief minister again,” said Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP.

“It has once again been proven—and repeatedly demonstrated—that the Congress has failed in its opposition to the BJP,” he said.

Ghosh also remarked that political observers would be watching how the BJP–JD(U) equation evolves in Bihar following the NDA’s strong performance.

By noon, the BJP-led NDA was on course for a decisive win in Bihar, having secured significant leads in over 180 of the state’s 243 assembly seats.

The TMC leader further alleged that the BJP, along with the Election Commission, would attempt to hatch conspiracies in West Bengal related to SIR and other issues.

“There will be misuse of agencies and central power. Trinamool’s movement will continue against this. Through close public outreach, Trinamool will foil all the BJP’s conspiracies,” he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s Bengal unit, Ghosh said the party was trying in vain to use Bihar’s results as a tool to pressure West Bengal. “You cannot win people’s love by hurting the rights and self-respect of the people of Bengal and simply pointing to another state,” Ghosh asserted.

He added that several states, including Bihar, have been inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s development model. “Here—whether winter, summer, or monsoon—Mamata Banerjee is the people’s trust,” he said.