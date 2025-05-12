Bengal: Teen mother on ventilator dies months after government hospital administers expired IV fluid

Nineteen-year old Nasrin Khatun, on ventilation since January after being administered contaminated saline, breathed her last at the SSKM Hospital on Sunday.

Khatun was brought to the hospital from her hometown in Midnapore and admitted at the state’s premier hospital on May 12, following the death of a pregnant woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight other women including Khatun were critically ill.

The first victim Mamani Ruidas, 32, Khatun and seven other women were administered what is known as sodium lactate solution which had reportedly expired.

Khatun was admitted at the intensive care unit of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. After four days she was moved to the Kolkata hospital.

Over a month before the victims in Midnapore were administered the fatal dose, the state health department had banned the use of the Ringer Lactate IV solution produced by Pashchim Banga Pharmaceuticals, which has its production unit in North Dinajpur’s Chopra and headquartered in Siliguri.

Several state hospitals including the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital continued to prescribe and administer the saline solution.

Following maternal deaths in Karnataka’s Bellari last year the company was banned by the state officials and the findings were shared with the Bengal government too.

Tests carried out by a team of experts in Karnataka revealed 22 batches of the Ringer lactate IV fluid supplied by the Bengal-based manufacturer had failed sterility, endotoxin and particulate matter tests and were marked as substandard.

On January 16, chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is also in charge of the health department had suspended 12 doctors from Midnapore Medical College for their alleged negligence in administering expired intravenous fluid.