Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose leads search at Raj Bhavan for 'arms' after TMC MP's allegations

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose on Monday led a full-scale search at the Raj Bhavan after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that arms and ammunition were being stored inside.

Banerjee had on Saturday accused Bose of "sheltering BJP criminals" and "arming them with bombs and guns".

"Governor Bose is leading the team of personnel, comprising Kolkata Police officers and central forces, the bomb squad and dog squad to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside," an official told PTI.

Bose cut short his North Bengal tour to personally spearhead the operation, which began on the ground floor of the Raj Bhavan at 2.15 pm.

"There was also deployment of personnel at the Raj Bhavan Police Outpost. Officials of the Disaster Management & Civil Defence departments are also participating in the search," he said.

The Raj Bhavan premises were evacuated for the combing operation. Members of civil society and journalists were allowed to accompany Bose, with the exercise being “live streamed,” the official added.

Banerjee’s allegations came hours after Bose said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was essential to "clean up the election process".

Bose on Sunday said he sought legal opinion over Banerjee's claims, prompting the lawmaker to say he is ready for a battle in court and that he cannot be intimidated.