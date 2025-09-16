Bengal: Facility manager arrested for alleged rape of women staffers at Panskura hospital

A facility manager at the government-run Panskura Super Specialty Hospital was arrested for allegedly raping contractual women staffers and threatening them with job loss or death if they spoke out, according to media reports.

The accused, identified as Zahir Abbas Khan, was apprehended in Kolaghat on Monday after a contractual ward attendant filed a complaint at Panskura police station.

Police said Khan allegedly called women staffers to his office, sexually assaulted them, and coerced them into silence.

“He repeatedly threatened me and took me to the room and sexually assaulted me,” the complainant said, adding that many temporary workers endure such conditions fearing loss of livelihood.

Another survivor told local media, “I complained about Khan to a company manager earlier but no action was taken. Yesterday, Khan told me I would lose my job if I resisted him or told anyone.”

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway.

A health department official said a report has been sought from the district chief medical officer of health.

Locals staged a protest outside the police station on Tuesday, though the hospital authorities are yet to issue any statement.

The incident also triggered a political row, with the BJP alleging Khan enjoyed “considerable influence.” The Trinamool Congress distanced itself, with leader Sheikh Samir Uddin saying Khan was a “fraud” who misused the party’s name, while condemning the incident as “shameful” and demanding severe punishment.

The case has reignited concerns about staff safety in government hospitals, especially after last year’s rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. Junior doctor Aniket Mahato said, “We had already demanded safety for health workers in hospitals. The state government also needs to take active steps.”