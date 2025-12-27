Bengal electoral roll revision hearings begin Saturday; 32 lakh unmapped voters to be verified

Hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal will begin on Saturday, with 3,234 centres established across the state, a senior official said.

In the first phase, around 32 lakh “unmapped” voters—those unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral roll—will be called for hearings, he said.

Voters may submit any of 12 recognised documents, including Aadhaar, as proof of identity and address, the official at the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Friday. However, the commission has clarified that Aadhaar will not be accepted as a standalone document.

“Electoral lists prepared during the recent SIR exercise in Bihar will also be considered valid documents. However, submission of fake or forged documents will be treated as a punishable offence,” the official warned.

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said all arrangements for the hearings have been put in place.

“The process will be conducted under the supervision of over 4,500 micro-observers, with only authorised officials such as EROs, AROs, BLOs and observers permitted at the hearing centres,” the official told PTI.

The Election Commission said no changes will be allowed once the hearing centres and rules are finalised, adding that the steps are intended to ensure transparency and accuracy in the revision process.