Battlefronts in Sikkim open for tourists, PS Tamang flags off bikes and vehicles

Sikkim chief minister P.S. Tamang on Monday flagged off a convoy of 25 motorbikes and vehicles, marking the official opening of the Cho-La and Dok-La passes for tourism under the “Ran Bhoomi Darshan” initiative.

The flag-off ceremony was held at Ridge Park in Gangtok in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamang (Golay) said that the opening of the two destinations formed a part of a programme taken up by the Union home ministry to improve and promote villages near international borders.

“The initiative will also strengthen tourism in border areas while generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through regulated and responsible tourism. It could be made possible through a close coordination of the central and state governments, along with the Indian Army, while taking into account security and environmental considerations,” said the chief minister.

The central government has decided to open erstwhile warfronts across the country for tourists, and over 67 “Shaurya Gantavya” or “Destinations of Valour” have been identified in different states, including Sikkim. In Bengal, the Centre has identified Hili, which is near the India-Bangladesh border and is in South Dinajpur district.

Addressing people, Tamang said the visitors would be allowed in the strategic border areas in a controlled manner to showcase the historical and military importance of the sites.

He also referred to the supercar rally that was held recently to promote the border sites.

Cho-La (Cho-La Pass) is a high-altitude mountain pass in east Sikkim, located in the eastern Himalayas along the India–China (Tibet Autonomous Region) border.

It is situated at an altitude of around 5,330 metres above sea level and has significant military and historical relevance as the area witnessed armed clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in 1967.

Dok-La (Doklam Pass) is a strategically significant high-altitude plateau located at the trijunction of India, Bhutan, and China, near the India–China border in the eastern Himalayas.

It is around 4,000 to 4,300 metres above sea level and is of major military and geopolitical significance because of its proximity to the Siliguri Corridor, which is perched between Nepal and Bangladesh and is also known as the “Chicken’s Neck”.

In 2017, Dok-la had hit the headlines because of the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces, which had lasted for 73 days.

C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department, said the department had been working diligently for the past two months in close coordination with the army to facilitate the opening of the passes for tourism while ensuring the safety and smooth movement of visitors.

“The basic facilities have already been put in place, and some more infrastructural development is going on. The circuit, comprising these two places, has been designed as a two-day battlefield tourism experience. It would offer homestay accommodations, along with fixed vehicle rates, to ensure affordability and accessibility for tourists,” said Rao.

The opening of the Cho-La and Dok-La passes marks the commencement of regulated tourism activities in these strategically important areas, implemented in coordination with all authorities concerned, he added.