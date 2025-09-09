Bangladesh halves hilsa export quota for Puja, Bengal fears supply crunch, price rise

The Bangladesh commerce ministry on Monday issued a notification approving the export of 1,200 tonnes of Padmar ilish to India on the occasion of Durga Puja, raising fears of a shortage of the prized hilsa during the festive season in Bengal, as the sanction was exactly half of last year’s 2,420-tonne export order.

“Last year, the Bangladesh government had announced the export of 2,420 tonnes of hilsa during Durga Puja, but we received only 577 tonnes of the silver fish. This year, the sanctioned export has been curtailed to half of last year’s quota. So, we are doubtful whether the actual supply will be in the same ratio as last year,” said Atul Chandra Das, president of the Fish Importers’ Association in Bengal.

The decision to send 1,200 tonnes of ilish came in response to an appeal made by fish importers from Calcutta in July. In a letter to Touhid Hassan, advisor, foreign affairs ministry, Bangladesh, the fish importers had urged the government to allow the export of hilsa “for the upcoming Durga Puja”.

In the notification, the Bangladesh government instructed exporting agencies to apply to the authorities concerned with the required documents on September 11.

With reports of a smaller hilsa catch — about 30 per cent less than last year’s production in Bangladesh — importers claimed that the supply could only improve if fishermen in the neighbouring country managed large hauls within the next couple of weeks.

Besides lowering the sanction for hilsa exports to India, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh also increased the export price of hilsa by $2.5 per kg.

“Last year, the export price for a kg of hilsa was $10, and this year, it has been raised to $12.5. Now, we have to purchase a kg of hilsa for ₹1,100, instead of last year’s ₹839,” added Das.

Last year, during Durga Puja, Padmar ilish was sold at ₹1,600–2,000 per kg. A trader said that if the import price of the fish increased, the retail price would also rise. It may reach ₹2,500 per kg.

“Already, there is a chance of a price hike for Padmar ilish this year. Now, if the supply is reduced, the price will skyrocket, certainly dealing a blow to the pockets of buyers in Calcutta,” the trader added.

Last September, the interim government in Bangladesh had allowed the export of 2,420 tonnes of illish as a “Puja gift.” But only 577 tonnes of the silvery crop could be exported because of time constraints, fish importers said.

“...almost every year, we fail to consume the full quantity of ilish fish due to the reason that export permits are time-bound. The entire quantity has to be exported within 30-45 days. Such a time frame is actually insufficient for exporting such a huge quantity (of the fish),” the letter said.

Bangladesh’s gift of hilsa during Durga Puja in adequate quantities for Indian Bengalis became a tradition under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who used to allow around 3,000 tonnes of the fish. However, after her ouster on August 5 last year, the situation changed.

Before last year’s Durga Puja, the new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus had initially denied permission for hilsa exports to India. However, following repeated appeals from Indian importers, the Bangladesh administration finally approved the export of 2,420 tonnes.

The fish importers said they expected the consignment to reach not before next week.

“Even this time, we won’t be able to import the entire quantity of ilish that has been sanctioned for export by the neighbouring country. The entire process of dispatch and subsequent arrival in Calcutta through the border outposts takes time,” said Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary, Fish Importers’ Association.

Importers said in 2023, Bengal had received 587 tonnes out of the sanctioned 3,950 tonnes of hilsa. Next year, in 2024, this volume stood at 577 tonnes against the sanctioned volume of 2,420 tonnes of ilish.

“However, the supply was not only inadequate but just one-fourth of the 2,420 tonnes sanctioned amount by the Bangladesh government. It always depends on the actual catch,” said an importer.

A source in Bangladesh claimed that hilsa was always sent to India as a token of friendship between the two neighbouring countries, but if the catch was lower, the government had no option but to restrict supply.

According to reports in Bangladeshi media, in the Barishal division, which is the country’s largest hilsa hub, the catch fell to 14,496 tonnes in June from 21,817 tonnes in the same period last year. Those reports said the catch was down by about 30 per cent compared to last year.

Apart from the time constraints, a section of fish importers in Calcutta alleged that a significant number of fish exporters in Bangladesh, who receive permits from the government, are not directly involved in the fish trade. Most of them collect the permit and pass it on to other exporters for a sum.