Balurghat High School vandalised on last day of Madhyamik

Students who appeared for Madhyamik examinations at Balurghat High School allegedly vandalised school property after the last exam on Thursday.

Nikhil Sarkar, the headmaster of the school, said he has made a complaint to the state education department about the incident.

The teacher said that along with the police they were closely monitoring all activities on the last day of the exams.

“Despite our alertness, we found that the students vandalised the toilets by damaging its doors, taps and water pipes,” he said.

The students of Lalit Mohan Adarsha Uchhya Vidyalaya, Nadipar NC Uchhya Vidyalaya and Nalanda Vidyapith of Balurghat appeared for their examination at this centre.

The teachers, however, could not identify the students involved in the incident.

Sarkar, who is also the secretary of seven examination venues, said: “We could not identify the students involved. However, I have reported the incident to the state education department. The respective schools will also be informed.”

Teachers from all three schools said they were unaware of the incident.

“I have no information about such an incident. I have to check it with the students,” Shankar Laha, the headmaster of Nadipar NC Uchhya Vidyalaya, said.

Soumit Das, the headmaster of Nalanda Vidyapith echoed Laha.

However, Partha Pratim Dutta, the headmaster of Lalit Mohan Adarsha Uchhya Vidyalaya, said, “We can take steps only after receiving specific complaints in

this regard.”