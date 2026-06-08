Assembly sign forgery case: CID issues third notice to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee after two skipped summonses

Bengal CID on Monday served a third appearance notice to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the signature forgery case in the state Assembly, directing him to appear before the investigators by 5 pm on Tuesday at the agency's Bhabani Bhavan headquarters here, sources said.

The 24-hour deadline was issued after Abhishek Banerjee skipped the previous two summonses, and notwithstanding his request for a postponement till an appeal before the Calcutta High Court in connection with the CID action, which is likely to be heard on June 10, is judicially resolved, they added.

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A team of eight CID officers, including women personnel, reached Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata around 4.40 pm, hours after he missed the second appearance deadline at noon and on the day he attended the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi.

The officers recorded the service of notice on video after waiting for some time outside the closed gates of his residence, sources said.

The CID's attempts to question Abhishek Banerjee have so far been met with repeated requests for postponement, with the Diamond Harbour MP citing health reasons and later moving the High Court seeking protection from what he termed coercive action.

The case stems from a controversial letter submitted to the submitted to the Assembly secretariat on May 19 nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition. The document allegedly carried the signatures of around 70 TMC MLAs.

However, complaints by rebel legislators Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha alleged that some of the signatures on the communication had been forged, prompting an FIR and a CID probe.

As the party's national general secretary and as a signatory to the cover letter of the said document, Abhishek Banerjee came under the scanner as investigators sought to establish how the document was prepared and submitted.

The first CID summons was served on May 30, directing Abhishek Banerjee to appear on June 1. Instead of appearing, he cited the attack on him, which took place in Sonarpur on the outskirts of the city and informed the agency that he was unwell, requesting additional time.

Abhishek reportedly sought two week before presenting himself for questioning, citing health-related reasons and the need to recover before attending any examination.

CID officers returned to his residence and served a second notice on June 1, asking him to appear on June 8, curtailing his postponement request for a fortnight to a week.

Abhishek Banerjee again declined to appear immediately. This time, his legal team approached the high court, challenging the summons and seeking protection from any coercive action by the CID.

Ahead of the June 8 appearance date, Abhishek again sought more time, allegedly requesting that investigators extend deadline.

Amid an intensifying political heat over the alleged forgery of MLA signatures, the CID's decision to ignore Abhishek Banerjee's last extension request and keep the appearance deadline tight indicated the urgency with which the sleuths plan to proceed with the probe and that it considers him as key to unearthing the truth behind the forgery allegations.