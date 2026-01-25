Alipurduar police launch ‘Pronam’ scheme to assist senior citizens

The Alipurduar district police on Saturday launched a scheme to provide assistance and security to senior citizens in the town.

District police chief Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat inaugurated Pronam, which was described as a tribute to senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the initiative, elderly beneficiaries are being provided with a “Pronam” card bearing their photograph and important police contact numbers, including that of the police control room.

Senior citizens can use these numbers to seek immediate help in case of emergencies or health-related issues.

“The scheme is a tribute to the senior citizens of our town. We have provided them with cards carrying important police contact numbers. In case of any help, they can contact the police, and we will reach them immediately,” said the SP.

As part of the programme, 50 senior citizens were identified and enrolled for the scheme. Mridul Goswami, the mentor of Alipurduar zilla parishad, and local MLA Suman Kanjilal were present at the event.

During the programme, blankets were distributed among the senior citizens. A free health and eye check-up camp was also organised, followed by lunch for all participants.

Police officers said many senior citizens in Alipurduar live alone, as their children or family members reside outside the town or in other states. Such elderly persons often require assistance but have no immediate support system at home, making them vulnerable.

Ganpat also cautioned senior citizens against cyber fraud, advising them not to accept calls from unknown numbers or share OTPs with anyone.

“This will help them avoid falling victim to cybercrime rackets,” he added.

The SP said that 50 needy senior citizens had been identified so far for the scheme. The scheme will also be extended to other police station areas in the district in the coming days. A nodal officer was appointed to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme.

“Along with maintaining law and order, the police also have social responsibilities,” Umesh Ganpat said.

Later in the day, the SP also launched three new vehicles, which will be deployed with the district’s pink patrolling team or the all-women’s patrolling team.