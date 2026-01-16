Alipurduar district police track down stolen gold worth Rs 3 lakh, arrest goldsmith

Alipurduar district police on Wednesday recovered stolen gold and arrested the accused in connection with a November 2025 theft case reported from Subhashpally under the Jaigaon police station limits of the district.

Police sources said that on November 26, Joydeep Sutradhar, who owns a jewellery shop in Subhashpally, filed a complaint stating that one of his goldsmiths, Sanjoy Dey, had absconded with 23 grams of gold.

The police launched an investigation. On Wednesday, they tracked down and arrested Sanjoy, a resident of the Khagrabari area in Cooch Behar. The stolen gold, valued at over ₹3 lakh, was recovered from him.

On Thursday, Sanjoy was produced at a court in Alipurduar. The court ordered him five days in police custody.

Sedatives in car

Alipurduar police seized sedative tablets from a car and arrested two persons in Birpara on Thursday.

Sources said that last week, a team from Birpara police had arrested one Firoja Khatun with 6,720 sedative tablets. Based on the information obtained from her during interrogation, the police conducted a follow-up operation on Thursday.

Around 7am, cops intercepted a car near Power Grid More in Birpara.

As they searched the vehicle, around 24,000 sedative tablets were found in it. The estimated cost of the seized sedatives is around ₹6 lakh.

Two persons, Prabhat Oraon and Prem Bhushan Minz from the Mujnai tea estate of the district, who were in the car, were arrested.

Probe revealed that the sedative tablets were being transported from Kaliachak in Malda to Jaigaon via Birpara.

Later in the day, both were produced at a local court in Alipurduar. The court heard the case and ordered them 14 days in judicial custody.