AI monitor to prevent theft in goods trains with real-time alerts and surveillance

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to introduce a new AI-based surveillance system to prevent theft in freight trains.

The system, named “DRISHTI” (Digital Railway Intelligent SEAL-Health Tracking & Inspection), has been developed by the mechanical engineering department at the technology innovation hub of IIT-Guwahati.

According to NFR sources, in November 2024, they had signed an MoU with IIT-Guwahati for such a technology.

“The surveillance system was developed in due course, and trial runs were conducted in different railway divisions of the NFR. Each trial run was successful. Soon, the device will be introduced in goods trains across the railway zone,” said a source in the NFR.

In the railway zone, many freight trains operate every day. Over the years, railway authorities have found that various items were being stolen during the loading and unloading of goods.

Moreover, when trains stop at certain locations, criminals climb onto the wagons of freight trains and steal goods.

“Since freight trains do not have security personnel stationed at the front or rear except the driver, thefts also happen when trains are in motion,” the source added.

Railway officials have also found that windows and doors of freight wagons are often open, which further facilitates theft.

“Although manual checking is done during loading and unloading, thefts occurring on moving trains cannot be prevented. That is why this AI-based device will be introduced,” an official said.

The device, sources said, has a number of features. Among these are round-the-clock live streaming, wireless video transmission, lock and seal analysis, digitised report generation and information transmission and alert generation in real time.

“This device can capture high-speed images even on moving trains and can conduct steady surveillance using artificial intelligence. Additionally, if any wagon door or window remains unlocked during loading or unloading, the system automatically triggers an alarm. The surveillance app can also send alerts even while the freight train is moving,” the official added.

K.K. Sharma, the chief public relations officer of the NFR, said the new system would save railway time, prevent theft and strengthen the overall security of freight trains.

“There are plans to install this system in freight trains from November-end,” he said.