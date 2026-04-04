After hot and humid spell, rain and thunderstorms to bring relief across Bengal from Sunday

Parts of West Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms and widespread rain over the next few days, the weather office said.

Dry westerly to north-westerly winds are set to keep several south Bengal districts uncomfortable on Saturday. But from April 5, moisture from the Bay of Bengal and a trough across the region are expected to trigger thunderstorm activity.

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Day temperatures are unlikely to change much in the next 24 hours, but may fall by 3–4°C over the following days. Humidity will remain high, reaching up to 80–90 per cent in coastal districts.

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Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in districts such as Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum on Saturday, with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in some areas. Parts of Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas may remain hot and humid.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to spread across south Bengal from April 5, becoming more widespread by April 7 and April 8. Wind speeds may reach 50–60 kmph, with hail possible in isolated areas.

North Bengal is also likely to see increased activity from April 5, with widespread rain, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some districts between April 7 and April 9.

The advisory said, “Discomfort weather due to Hot & Humid conditions and slight health conditions for vulnerable people like infants and elderly with chronic diseases.”

It added, “Avoid prolonged outside exposure and work during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Drink sufficient water even if you don't feel thirsty to avoid de-hydration.”

For the coming days, the warning said: “Take shelter in a safe place during thunderstorm/lightning/hail/intense spell of rain activity.”