4 die, 5 hurt as car crashes into shop in Jalpaiguri

Our Correspondent Published 04.10.25, 10:14 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Four persons died and five others were injured when a speeding car crashed into a shop in Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri district, on Thursday night.

A police source reported that the driver of the racing car rammed into a speed breaker, lost control, and dashed into the shop in the Bridge Number II area of the town.

Two people died on the spot, while another died on his way to the hospital. Later, another person died during treatment.

They were inside the shop. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Roy, Sumit Kumar Biswas, and Doksha Roy.

Santosh and Doksha were workers involved in the construction of a local Durga Puja pandal, while Sumit was an employee of a
private company.

On Friday, Shambhu Roy, who had suffered serious injuries in the accident, died while undergoing treatment at the super-specialty hospital
in Jalpaiguri.

A source said two others are still being treated, while another two have been released after first aid.

Police officers, along with an RAF (Rapid Action Force) team, cordoned off the accident site and seized
the vehicle.

Search for the escaped driver is underway, said a police source.

Rider injured

Priyanka Rajak, 26, who was driving a two-wheeler, was injured when the vehicle collided with another motorcycle on EM Bypass in Calcutta around 1.40am on Friday.

A police source said Priyanka, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to a private hospital with multiple injuries.

She was later discharged after treatment.

