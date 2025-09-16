MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
30 people injured as bus collided head-on with a truck in Kalna

“No one was arrested as both the drivers of the bus and the truck were injured,” said a police officer

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 16.09.25, 10:48 AM
Bystanders crowd near the vehicles that collided at Nandai-Durgapur rail gate in East Burdwan’s Kalna on Monday. Picture by Dip Das

Around 30 persons were injured when a passenger bus from Nadia’s Nabadwip, going towards West Burdwan’s Raniganj, collided head-on with a truck from the opposite end near Nandai-Durgapur rail gate in Kalna, East Burdwan, on Monday morning.

Police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Both vehicles were seized.

“No one was arrested as both the drivers of the bus and the truck were injured,” said a police officer.

Local people and eyewitnesses said that around 9am on Monday, the passenger bus, carrying about 30 people, collided with the truck. Almost all the passengers were injured.

At least 20 of them had to be hospitalised.

According to reports, the bus headed towards Raniganj was trying to overtake an e-rickshaw when the truck rammed into it head-on.

Bystanders and the police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to Kalna subdivisional hospital for treatment.

Both the bus driver and the truck driver were injured. The bus driver could not be evacuated for hours. Later, using a gas-cutter, a part of the bus stuck against the driver’s body was cut. He was then extricated and sent to Kalna Hospital.

State animal resources development minister Swapan Debnath, Kalna subdivisional police officer Rakesh Choudhury, Kalna Municipality vice-chairman Tapan Porel and other district administrative officials visited the injured passengers at the Kalna subdivisional hospital.

