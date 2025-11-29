‘3 north districts to draw investments’: MSME minister’s big prediction

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts is expected to attract investment proposals worth ₹3,129 crore next year, state MSME and textiles minister Chandranath Sinha said in Siliguri on Friday.

Speaking at the Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave 2025–26, organised by the MSME department at Dinabandhu Mancha, Sinha said north Bengal has strong potential across tourism, horticulture, floriculture and real estate sectors.

“Darjeeling is likely to draw proposals worth ₹1,523 crore, Jalpaiguri ₹1,442 crore and Kalimpong ₹164 crore. These investments are expected to create around 10,000 jobs,” the minister said.

Sinha added that the state government has been working to bridge the “critical gaps” faced by MSME entrepreneurs by organising synergy events across Bengal as directed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“One of the major inconveniences earlier was obtaining fire licences from Calcutta. This has now been resolved, and entrepreneurs can secure them locally,” he said.

Sinha said homestays and tourism enterprises in the region have seen a strong public response, while real estate continues to attract significant investor interest.

As part of the MSME roadmap, the state is developing two industrial parks over 72 acres in Jalpaiguri, where 40 units are already operational.

A common facilitation centre for household appliances and home textiles will be set up in Kalimpong and a similar centre for wooden furniture manufacturing will come up at Naxalbari block in Siliguri.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, who attended the event, said the chief minister is keen to accelerate development in north Bengal, considering Siliguri’s strategic role as the gateway to the Northeast.

“Several hotel chains and industrial projects are looking at Siliguri because adequate land is available,” he added.