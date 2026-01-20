MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
24 Bangla fishermen caught for 'trespass' near Fraserganj, Coast Guard acts

Subhashis Chaudhuri Published 20.01.26, 07:52 AM
The group of Bangladeshi fishermen nabbed by the Indian Coast Guard.

The group of Bangladeshi fishermen nabbed by the Indian Coast Guard. Picture by Mehaboob Gazi

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday detained 24 Bangladeshi fishermen and seized their trawler, FB Safwan, for allegedly intruding into Indian waters off the coast of Fraserganj.

The arrests were made during routine patrols near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Bay of Bengal, a sensitive frontier where fishing disputes and border crossings have been recurring issues.

According to Coast Guard sources, a patrol vessel operating from the Fraserganj station sighted the trawler suspiciously navigating in Indian waters on Sunday evening.

“On seeing our signal, the vessel failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for its movement within Indian territory and evaded normal maritime conduct,” an officer said.

The Coast Guard chased and intercepted the boat. During a search onboard, personnel found 24 fishermen, all reportedly residents
of Bangladesh.

The Coast Guard escorted the trawler and the detainees to Fraserganj Fisheries Port and formally handed them over to the Fraserganj Coastal Police Station following preliminary interrogation.

The police said a case was filed against the crew under charges of entering Indian waters without permission and engaging in fishing activities unlawfully.

“The vessel has been brought ashore and will be produced before the Kakdwip Subdivision Court tomorrow,” a police officer said.

Sources added that law enforcement agencies were also investigating whether the intrusion was related solely to fishing or involved
other motives.

Incidents of foreign fishing boats crossing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and territorial waters have been reported periodically, underscoring ongoing enforcement challenges along the maritime boundary, a Coast Guard officer said

Local authorities have reiterated that routine patrols along the IMBL are essential to uphold the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, which prohibits foreign vessels from fishing in Indian waters without
valid permits.

“Violations of this law not only threaten India’s marine resources but also create diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, as fishermen often assert that weather, drift, or engine failure inadvertently carried them across the boundary”, a police official said.

