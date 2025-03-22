MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 March 2025

20 years of imprisonment and fine imposed in Pocso case for raping five-year-old

Debashis Dutta, the government lawyer, said the court also directed the state to pay ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation

Our Correspondent Published 22.03.25, 11:41 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Jalpaiguri on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of 50,000 on him for raping a five-year-old girl.

Debashis Dutta, the government lawyer, said the court also directed the state to pay 5 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said on October 18, 2020, the girl, who was five years old then, was playing near her house when the accused approached her.

He offered her chocolates, took her to a deserted spot and raped her.

“When the girl started crying, local people rushed in, prompting the accused, who is a distant relative of her, to flee. Later, she narrated her ordeal to her mother and a complaint was filed at the New Jalpaiguri police station,” said Dutta.

The police arrested the accused. “The trial commenced and eight witnesses were
deposed in the court. The court pronounced the accused guilty,” said Dutta

RELATED TOPICS

Pocso Act Rape Victim Minor Life Imprisonment North Bengal Compensation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS wakes up to virtues of English: 'Career language' shift to fight Hindi-imposition charge

RSS joint general secretary C.R. Mukunda’s comment came as he backed a three-language education formula — another rare move for the Sangh — prescribing the learning of the mother tongue, regional language and English without any direct reference to Hindi
Elon Musk.
Quote left Quote right

I look forward to prosecutions of those at Pentagon who are leaking false information to NYT

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT