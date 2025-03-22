20 years of imprisonment and fine imposed in Pocso case for raping five-year-old

A special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Jalpaiguri on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him for raping a five-year-old girl.

Debashis Dutta, the government lawyer, said the court also directed the state to pay ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said on October 18, 2020, the girl, who was five years old then, was playing near her house when the accused approached her.

He offered her chocolates, took her to a deserted spot and raped her.

“When the girl started crying, local people rushed in, prompting the accused, who is a distant relative of her, to flee. Later, she narrated her ordeal to her mother and a complaint was filed at the New Jalpaiguri police station,” said Dutta.

The police arrested the accused. “The trial commenced and eight witnesses were

deposed in the court. The court pronounced the accused guilty,” said Dutta