Ex-IPS and Darjeeling native Dawa Sherpa passes away in Jammu

Dawa Sherpa, the former additional director general of police (ADG) of Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Darjeeling, died on Monday morning in Jammu. He was 64.

The IPS officer of the 1991 batch had gone to meet his son Minga Sherpa, an IAS officer currently posted as deputy commissioner of Udhampur district.

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“The father had recently gone to meet his son, and he died early this morning,” said a family source.

Sherpa’s daughter-in-law Ayushi Sudan is also an IAS officer and posted as deputy commissioner of Samba district in Jammu.

“The last rites of the former IPS officer will take place at Siliguri once the mortal remains are flown from Jammu,” the relative added.

Born at Rimbick in the Sukhiapokhri block of Darjeeling district, Sherpa retired as ADG of Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

In the past, Sherpa had also dabbled in Darjeeling politics after applying for voluntary retirement in 2008. During the period, he served as the working president of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL).

Sherpa, however, returned to his service in 2012. His prayer for voluntary retirement was also not accepted.

“He was a brilliant, decorated IPS officer and a truly down-to-earth human being who always stood by those in need. Working alongside him for the Gorkha community was an honour,” said Pratap Khati, who worked with Sherpa in the ABGL.

Sherpa is survived by his wife Punam and his daughter Mallika, son Minga and daughter-in-law Ayushi.