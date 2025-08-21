Press conference or Bollywood rebuttal? Mother of all excuses in rare poll panel firefight

In a rare yet dramatic press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar broke his silence on allegations of large-scale voter fraud, duplicate entries, and CCTV footage suppression during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, levelled by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Without naming any political leader or party, the CEC dismissed the accusations as ‘baseless’ unless backed by affidavits, asserting that the Election Commission would not act on ‘PPT presentations.’

The press conference coincided with the launch of Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', aimed to make the battle against ‘vote theft’ a mass movement in Bihar. At the helm of the yatra — Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi who recently "exposed vote theft" — warned the Chief Election Commission with stern action.

While the EC attempted to present a strong rebuttal, several key questions remained unanswered, including details on the number of undocumented voters flagged in Bihar’s rolls. Opposition leaders slammed the CEC for targeting critics instead of offering transparency, accusing the institution of acting as a political shield rather than a neutral body.



Story: Pheroze L. Vincent

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Joy Das



