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video-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Netas cook, dance, shave, run for votes: West Bengal candidates turn campaign into performance

West Bengal’s election campaign turns into a viral spectacle as candidates cook, farm, dance and even shave—all to win voters’ attention

The Telegraph Online Published 06.04.26, 06:01 PM

As the West Bengal election campaign enters peak mode, candidates across party lines turn everyday activities into headline-grabbing moments. From stepping into voters’ kitchens to working in fields and even joining in local rituals, the campaign trail has taken a distinctly performative turn.

TMC, BJP and CPM candidates alike are going the extra mile to connect with voters. Some are cooking meals and peeling vegetables, others are shaving beards, harvesting crops, dancing with locals, or even sprinting kilometres to attend rallies, all while crafting an image of relatability and grassroots appeal.

As these moments go viral, the campaign is no longer just about speeches or promises. It’s about visibility and connection. In this high-stakes political theatre, every gesture is carefully watched, leaving one key question: will these performances translate into votes?

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Joy Das

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