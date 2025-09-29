How a massacre in Calcutta lit fuel of a major Indian-American uprising against British

Did you know hundreds of Indian-Americans fought against the British Raj, for India's independence? And a massacre in Bengal lit the fuel of their uprising.

More than 300 Indians denied entry into Canada and fired upon by the British police paved way for a massive rebellion by immigrants from pre-Independent India—Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims. They were mostly humble farmers who migrated from Punjab to escape the British rulers. They settled in USA and Canada, where they thrived but also faced racism. Gradually, what started as an anti-racist movement in North America, grew into a worldwide anti-colonial uprising.

Many of them returned to India to overthrow the British. The English rulers tried all means to suppress them. They were killed in police firing, illegally detained, jailed without trial, executed. But nothing could stop them. This is their story...



Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh