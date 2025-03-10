A slum with 700 people living on the terrace of a multistorey Calcutta building

Calcutta's iconic multistorey building — the Karnani Estate — is opposite the prominent Chinese eatery, Jimmy’s Kitchen. The then red and white Karnani Estate, built by Seth Sukhlal Karnani, honoured with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1936, was a favourite among US soldiers during World War II. The heart of the White Town the British rulers established in Calcutta.

Plush apartments and well-stocked bars were a great hit among foreigners looking for accommodation in Calcutta, a city once upon a time called the Second City of the British Empire.

Since then, for over seven decades now, the slum on the terrace of Karnani Estate has been home to families whose ancestors worked as chefs, house helps, chauffeurs and attendants for the American soldiers and others housed on the five floors below.

The present generation of terrace dwellers are still “naukar-chakars” for those living on the floors below.

In the years after the Second World War and India’s Independence, the American soldiers and other 'gora Sahibs' were replaced by desi landlords who bought or rented the vacant flats or converted them into offices. The residents of the Karnani Estate terrace are living in a slum which they realise but do not want to accept...

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma