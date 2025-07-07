Gang rape, molestation, assault, vandalism, theft—Monojit Mishra's escape route is a no-brainer

Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College, had been arrested five times over 12 years and had 11 cases registered against him on charges including molestation, assault and theft. But there has been no conviction in any of the cases till date.

Several students and staff at the law college spoke to The Telegraph on conditions of anonymity. Their allegations have one common thread: no one questioned his authority. “Monojit da managed the daily affairs of the college union. He decided how events like the fest and the freshers’ welcome would be organised. We never challenged his authority,” said a student.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 25, 2025, Monojit and two current students, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee gang raped a first-year student in security guard Pinaki Banerjee's room. CCTV footage obtained from the college, corroborates her over seven-hour ordeal. Police said they found videos of the woman being brutalised on Monojit's phone. The videos were allegedly used to blackmail her.



A former Kolkata Police Commissioner told The Telegraph on condition of anonymity that Monojit likely believed the video of the assault would prevent the woman from filing a complaint. “It seems he was confident that nothing would happen to him even if he raped a woman. This confidence comes when previous cases result in minimum punishment.”

Monojit, a college alumni, frequently visited the campus. He was rusticated from college but was re-admitted. He harassed women, tore a woman's clothes on campus and damaged college property on more than one instance. Then how did he manage to get away? Turns out, Monojit's escape route is a no-brainer. We get to the bottom of it.

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh