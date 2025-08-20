Why Uttarkashi keeps crumbling: Cloudbursts, climate or man-made disasters?

Uttarakhand has once again witnessed devastation. In Uttarkashi, a series of cloudbursts left behind a trail of destruction — lives were lost, families torn apart, and homes swept away in minutes. Flash floods and landslides followed, striking Dharali village with full force. Roads collapsed, buildings crumbled, and residents were forced to evacuate as the water rose uncontrollably.

But this tragedy is neither new, nor rare. Uttarkashi has long been vulnerable — and experts warn that disasters of this kind will only become more frequent.

What makes Uttarkashi so prone to cloudbursts?

A cloudburst is an extreme weather event marked by sudden, localised rainfall that can exceed 100 millimeters in just one hour. This, combined with its unpredictability, makes it catastrophic — especially in fragile mountain ecosystems like Uttarakhand. The reason behind frequent cloudbursts in the state is three-fold:

Fragile Topography

Uttarkashi is located deep within the Garhwal Himalayas. Its landscape is dominated by unstable rock formations, glacier-fed rivers, and dozens of high-altitude lakes. Villages such as Dharali, Harsil, and Gangotri lie in zones especially prone to flash floods and landslides.

The steep Himalayan slopes force moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to rise rapidly, creating dense cloud formations. When these clouds burst in narrow valleys, there is little room for the water to escape — leading to sudden floods.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has also identified Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh as equally vulnerable. These districts sit on the Main Central Thrust, a high seismic zone that experiences frequent tremors. Earthquakes loosen the soil, leaving slopes even more unstable.

Climate Change

Glaciers across Uttarakhand are melting at unprecedented rates. This has altered river flows, raised the risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), and triggered more frequent landslides.

The intensity of rainfall events has also increased dramatically. Scientists warn this is a direct outcome of global warming and shifting climate patterns.

Human-Induced Vulnerability

Not all of the destruction can be blamed on nature. Experts repeatedly call Uttarakhand’s disasters partly man-made. Rapid, unregulated construction of roads, hotels, and bridges has destabilised the land. Natural drainage channels are blocked by construction debris, plastic waste, and unchecked tourism. Forest cover is shrinking, eroding the soil’s ability to absorb rainwater.

Environmentalist Ajay Rawat explains: “A cloudburst is natural. But reckless construction multiplies the destruction that follows.”

Each time disaster strikes Uttarakhand, the story unfolds the same way: lives lost, loved ones missing, homes shattered. Blame shifts between nature, climate change, and human negligence. Yet unless sustainable planning replaces short-sighted development, Uttarkashi will remain trapped in this cycle of tragedy.

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Joy Das