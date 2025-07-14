I am Teesta from the hills of Sikkim — I am now a disaster waiting to happen

I am Teesta from the hills of Sikkim. Who two countries fight over but none cares for. Yes, I am that Teesta — who has quietly put up with all the indignities she has been subjected to — and who recently, spectacularly, lost her temper...

I washed away in 10 minutes flat a ₹ 25,000 crore dam in Sikkim that humans spent years building, inundated a powerplant that was just beginning to turn a profit, wiped out an army camp and about a hundred lives. I wasn’t being vengeful, I was just trying to breath. My intentions are never to harm, but if you don’t leave me an easy way out...



Story: Paromita Sen

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh