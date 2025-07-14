MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Monday, 14 July 2025

I am Teesta from the hills of Sikkim — I am now a disaster waiting to happen

My intentions are never to harm, but if you don’t leave me an easy way out...

The Telegraph Online Published 14.07.25, 08:30 PM

I am Teesta from the hills of Sikkim. Who two countries fight over but none cares for. Yes, I am that Teesta — who has quietly put up with all the indignities she has been subjected to — and who recently, spectacularly, lost her temper...

I washed away in 10 minutes flat a 25,000 crore dam in Sikkim that humans spent years building, inundated a powerplant that was just beginning to turn a profit, wiped out an army camp and about a hundred lives. I wasn’t being vengeful, I was just trying to breath. My intentions are never to harm, but if you don’t leave me an easy way out...

Story: Paromita Sen
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

RELATED TOPICS

Teesta Teesta River Sikkim Floods
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Complete inspection of fuel switch locking system in Boeing planes by July 21: DGCA

Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet are among the domestic carriers operating Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

India-China made good progress in past nine months for the normalisation of bilateral relations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT