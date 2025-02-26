In pictures: Exploring Barabati Fort and Museum of Justice in Cuttack

The Barabati Fort stands at the heart of Cuttack, the old capital of Odisha and overlooks the mighty Mahanadi.

Brief history of Cuttack

The word Cuttack is an anglicised version of the indigenous word kataka, which roughly translates into a military cantonment. It is believed that the city of Cuttack was founded by Marakata Keshari of Somvanshi dynasty in the late 10th century CE. According to legend, he built a stone embankment to protect the city. Cuttack stood at the junction of two major ancient trade routes. The north-south route (eastern gateway in picture) needed to cross the mighty Mahanadi river at Cuttack. The other trade route was the river itself which connected Odisha to far-off lands of present day south-east Asia. This strategic location turned Cuttack into a mighty trading hub.

History of Barabati Fort

The Barabati Fort (ruins of a pillared hall atop the mound in picture) was constructed by the Eastern Ganga king Anangabhimadeva III (reign: 1211 – 38 CE). It covered an area of 12 batis, a local unit of measurement, and hence, the name. The Ganga dynasty was followed by the Gajpatis, Bhoi and the Chalukayas. In 1568, Karranis (of the sultanate of Bengal) took control of the fort. They were followed by Mughals and the Marathas.

In 1803, the East India Company took control of the fort (archaeological ruins inside Barabati Fort in picture). With the change in hands spanning over six centuries, the fort went through several renovations and extensions and said to house a nine-storeyed palace (some opine it to be a palace with nine courtyards). After the British take over the fort, it was systematically plundered for its valuable Khondolite stone to pave roads and construct various buildings.

Barabati Fort today

Today, the town of Cuttack lies between the Mahanadi on the north and its distributary, Kathajodi, on the south. The Barabati Fort lies on the south bank of Mahanadi. The mighty walls that once protected the fort have all gone. Only the eastern gate and small portions of the adjoining wall have survived. Strangely, the moat has survived but is presently covered with water hyacinth. Nothing much is left in the interiors of the fort, which have been turned into a modern entertainment zone complete with indoor sports complexes.

The centre of the fort is dominated by a mound (stairs leading to the top of the mound in picture). Archaeological excavation atop the mound have revealed remains of a pillared hall along with the base of a huge structure, which was probably the palace. Another pillared structure has been unearthed at the base of the mound. It lies on the eastern edge of the mound. Next to this pillared complex stands the Shahi Qila Masjid. On the western side of the mound is a large water body next to which stands the Mazar of Sayed Ali Bukhari.

Both the mosque and the mazaar (of Sayed Ali Bukhari and Shahi Qila Masjid in picture) date back to the medieval period but sadly they have been given a new makeover. The area inside the fort is beautifully laid out with manicured lawns complete with flower beds and winding pathways. Apart from excavated ruins and modern sports complexes Barabati Fort houses the Museum of Justice, popularly known as the High Court Museum.

Museum of Justice

Museum of Justice is located on the southern side of the Barabati Fort (entry gate of the museum complex in picture). It is housed in a 1904 colonial bungalow, which once served as the residence of Chief Justice of the High Court of Odisha. The museum came up in 2017 and was initially known as the High Court Museum. In 2023, the museum was given a facelift and renamed as the Museum of Justice. It was turned into a modern museum not merely a repository of antiques. It served as a cultural and social space catering to legal academicians, researcher and even the common man. This is one-of-a-kind judicial museum in India and not only showcases antiquarian articles used in the courts in the bygone eras, but also depicts the evolution of the judicial system through different periods of time in history.

Photos, paintings, models and graphic content narrates the legal history and its evolution. The museum (the building housing the Museum of Justice in picture) has a gallery dedicated to the freedom movement from 1804 to 1947 with references of trials and conviction of various freedom fighters from Odisha. Another gallery traces back to the historical timeline of development of legal education in Odisha and information on prominent lawyers of Odisha. A model of court room is another attraction of the museum. The museum is housed in a large beautifully laid out complex with manicured gardens complete with pathways, sitting areas, children activity area and even a cafeteria.

Quick info

Fort:

· Timing: Sunrise – Sunset

· Tickets: Free entry

· Photography: Allowed

Museum of Justice:

· Timing: 11am – 6pm (Monday closed)

· Tickets: Rs 20 (adult) and Rs 10 (for children below 10 years)

· Photography: Not allowed inside the museum but allowed in the complex