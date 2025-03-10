History along the Bhagirathi: Exploring Murshidabad’s House of Sheherwali

1 10 All photos by Jaismita Alexander

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine checking into a hotel, which feels like a museum, where you can enjoy a cool breeze and views of a meandering river while enjoying delish food. Pradip Chopra, the chairman of iLead and a noted entrepreneur, has come up with such a museum stay, House of Sheherwali in Murshidabad’s Azimganj on the banks of Bhagirathi. My Kolkata takes you on a virtual tour

2 10

The four-storey ‘museum hotel’ blends luxury with the heritage of Murshidabad’s Sheherwali community of Murshidabad. Each room has paintings and infographics narrating the history of the city, and is named after noted personalities and families of the community. There is Jagat Seth, Dudhoria family, Nowlakha family of Azimganj, and more. We stayed at the Dugar’s on the second floor, named after Dhanpat Singh Dugar who co-built the Kathgola Palace in Murshidabad along with Lakshmipat Singh Dugar in 1873, and was also the publisher of the first printed version of Jain Agams, the main scriptures followed by Jains as preached by Tirthankars

3 10

The stairways and corridors are like museum exhibits showcasing artefacts and paintings collected by Pradip Chopra from Sheherwali families

4 10

Until early 2024 the location where the hotel now stands was a dumpyard. When Chopra bought the land and started work on the hotel, he also made it his vision to use recycled material to decorate the property. Discarded boats, metal scraps, tyres, and other waste materials have been repurposed to beautify the interiors. A stunning example of this is the Durga idol made of iron scraps on the lawns of the stay

5 10

The restaurant on the fourth floor serves Jain and Sheherwali cuisines, and highlight the riverside location with his blue interiors and lights made with discarded boats

6 10

The highlight of our stay was a boat ride. We sailed on a bajra over the Bhagirathi river, while enjoying some steaming cups of tea and coffee, with kheera (cucumber) kachori and papri chaat

7 10

Musical performances over the weekend are the other highlights of a stay at House of Sheherwali. During our stay the events included soulful ghazals and baul songs

8 10

The boutique property has six well-appointed rooms — two doubles and two each for a family or group of four and six — with comfortable queen beds. There are also six dormitories that can accommodate 10-16 persons each

9 10

Pradip Chopra (in picture) built House of Sheherwali with the idea of offering an economical stay with luxury feels for students and big groups visiting Murshidabad to learn about the historic city. Speaking to My Kolkata about the stay, he said, “As the first ‘museum hotel’ of its kind in eastern India, it provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore Sheherwali heritage. I want people to come here and experience the history of the place. There is a lot of potential in Murshidabad to promote tourism in West Bengal. I am doing my part and wish to do more”

10 10

House of Sheherwali is located about 200km from Kolkata in Jainpatty, Jiaganj, Ward Number 12, Azimganj, West Bengal: 742122. One can reach Azimganj or Murshidabad via train and take a toto to Jainpatty. By road, the property is a six-hour drive from Kolkata. The tariff for dormitories is Rs 1500 per person for students, and Rs 2000 per person for others. Rooms are priced at Rs 2,500 per person. All tariffs include breakfast. For details, call 093821 26631