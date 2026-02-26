Over 2,700 tourists rescued from snowbound east Sikkim by army and BRO

Over 2,700 tourists who got stranded in the upper reaches of east Sikkim because of heavy snowfall were evacuated by the Indian army, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), state agencies and tourism stakeholders on Tuesday.

In the past seven days, this is the second time that stranded tourists have been rescued in Sikkim. Last Saturday, another group of tourists who were stuck in the same area was rescued and sent to Gangtok.

Sources in the tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim confirmed the successful evacuation of 2,736 tourists after heavy snowfall stranded 541 vehicles in the higher reaches of Sherathang and surrounding areas near Chhangu (Tsomgo) Lake.

According to official reports, the vehicles were stuck between the 15th Mile and Chhangu (Tsomgo) Lake as snow kept falling, with roads eventually getting blocked.

The army, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), launched a rescue and evacuation operation, along with the police, officials of the tourism permit cell, the drivers’ association, travel agencies and other local stakeholders.

“All stranded vehicles and tourists were safely and systematically evacuated. The collective and timely action of all concerned ensured that the situation was handled efficiently and the safety and well-being of tourists were fully safeguarded,” said a source in the department.

It snowed in Sikkim on Wednesday as well. The department advised tourists and tour operators to strictly adhere to the weather advisory, especially during winter.

“Vehicles going to high-altitude areas must be equipped with mandatory snow chains,” the source added. Chains are crucial for navigating steep inclines, icy patches and black ice or a thin and almost invisible layer of ice, as they prevent vehicles from skidding or getting stuck.