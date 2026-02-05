CM kicks off Mission 2029 with SKM’s 14th foundation day celebrations

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the two-time chief minister of Sikkim and founder of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), blew the bugle for “Mission 2029” during the party’s 14th foundation day celebrations in Rangpo, around 40km from capital Gangtok, on Wednesday.

Golay, escorted by more than 800 bikers from Gangtok to Rangpo, stressed their aspiration to build a “Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samartha Sikkim – Golden, Prosperous and Capable Sikkim”. He urged SKM supporters to work towards “Mission 2029”.

The SKM founder had managed to wrest power from decades-long chief minister Pawan Chamling in 2019. He went on to win the Assembly elections again in 2024 and is looking to repeat the feat in 2029.

“Mission 2029 also means winning all the municipalities and panchayat elections (to come before 2029),” Golay told his supporters.

A large number of Opposition leaders, including former MP of Sikkim Hishey Lachungpa, and former minister in the Sikkim Democratic Front government, Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, also joined the SKM on Wednesday.

Welcoming the new entrants, Golay urged them to work with dedication for the service of the people of Sikkim.

The chief minister announced that all 27,860 ad hoc employees of the state government would be regularised on or before 2028.

He said that the decision reflects the government's people-centric approach and its resolve to strengthen the workforce by ensuring stability and dignity for employees who have been contributing to public service.

He said that the state government will follow the due procedures to implement the regularisation process for the ad-hoc employees within the stipulated timeline.

The chief minister announced the launch of the Pink City Runner, a dedicated bus service for women in Gangtok, along with a kidney transplant facility at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital in Gangtok.

"The Pink City Runner will ensure convenience and safety of women during daily travel," he said, adding that the service would strengthen women-friendly mobility in the state capital.

This reflects the state government's continued focus on women's safety and empowerment, he added.

Golay further announced that his government's commitment was to ensure housing for all eligible and deserving families in the state.

He said that 11,000 houses would be constructed for as many beneficiaries by 2027, and that the initiative would be implemented without any discrimination against any section of society.

The SKM supremo thanked about 80,000 party leaders, workers, besides the general public for attending the party's 14th foundation day function, saying that the warm reception "reflects our collective journey and shared vision for a better Sikkim".

"I sincerely thank all citizens, karyakartas, supporters, and well-wishers for making this day truly special. Your blessings inspire us to serve with greater commitment and take Sikkim forward together," Golay said.

SKM leaders said a road network of 5,000km had been added to the existing one in Sikkim after their party came to power.

“Our eight pillars: heath, education, infrastructure, security, women empowerment, dignity, cleanliness and connectivity drive the development of a thriving Sikkim,” said a SKM leader.

Additional reporting by PTI