Avalanche alert issued for high-altitude areas of Gangtok and Pakyong in Sikkim

An avalanche alert has been issued for high-altitude areas of Gangtok and Pakyong districts in Sikkim, officials said on Saturday.

According to an advisory issued by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, avalanches are likely in areas above 3,500 metres over the next 24 hours.

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“The alert comes amid changing weather conditions in the region, which can increase the risk of snow instability and trigger avalanches,” the advisory said.

Officials said the situation is being monitored, and people have been advised to stay updated with official alerts.

Most parts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning. In higher reaches, this has led to fresh snowfall, raising the risk in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the road from Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula has been closed due to heavy snowfall, officials added.