No Section 144 anywhere in Kolkata: Police deny social media rumours

Kolkata Police on Thursday issued a statement on social media stating that several fake and misleading posts were being circulated online claiming that Section 144 has been imposed in parts of Kolkata.

The police said no such order under Section 144 has been enforced and refuted the claims. Authorities added that the law and order situation in Kolkata remains fully under control.

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According to Kolkata Police’s X (formerly Twitter) social media handle, “It is clarified that no such order under Section 144 has been imposed within Kolkata Police jurisdiction.”

In its official statement, the authorities said it is closely monitoring the circulation of such content, “Kolkata Police is closely monitoring such content. Legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation or attempting to disturb public peace.”

The police also urged citizens not to believe or share unverified posts on social media and to rely only on official sources for accurate updates.