'You can't go on crying': Jannik Sinner after Carlos Alcaraz clinches Roland Garros

The one who accepts defeat with grace is no less a champion -- proved once again, when Jannik Sinner, the runner-up, sat for a press conference after the Roland Garros 2025 final.

Carlos Alcaraz battled back from the brink of defeat to outlast Sinner in the French Open final, claiming the title and cementing his status as the Prince of Clay in the post-Nadal era at Roland Garros.

ADVERTISEMENT

A disheartened Sinner has earned widespread praise for his graceful acceptance of defeat in Sunday’s five-hour-plus showdown, the second-longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

'You cannot keep going on crying'

During the post-match conference, Sinner said of the marathon contest, "Physically I was quite fine, of course tired, but he (Carlos Alcaraz) was tired too."

"It was a physical match, it was a mental match," he added, implying that the match demanded physical and mental toughness from both sides.

During the post-match conference, Sinner said of the marathon contest, "Physically I was quite fine, of course tired, but he (Carlos Alcaraz) was tired too."

Sinner had not dropped a set on his way to the final, including a dominant semifinal win over three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic.

Before facing Alcaraz, he had never lost a Grand Slam final, winning his first three. A victory would have made him just the fifth man in the Open Era to win three consecutive major titles.

Reflecting on his journey, he said, "You cannot compare this match with other matches, I believe."

"Obviously, this one hurts," a heartbroken Sinner admitted.

He continued, "I'm still happy to be a part of this match. We try to take the positives and keep going," trying to draw positives from the devastating loss.

Sinner, who will remain world No. 1, said he will lean on his family and loved ones to recover from the loss.

“Now it's my time to take something from the close people I have,” he said.

“As I've always said, before my career started, I never would've imagined finding myself in this position. It wasn't even a dream because it felt so far away — I wasn't even thinking about it. Now I find myself here, playing the longest final in the history of Roland-Garros. It hurts, yes, but on the other hand, you can't go on crying,” he concluded.

The final show

Both players displayed exceptional skill and determination, with Sinner's powerful baseline game challenging Alcaraz's agility and strategic play. It was a thrilling display of modern tennis, with both players pushing each other to their limits.

In a scintillating showdown between the torch-bearers of a new generation, Alcaraz saved three match points in the fourth set to win 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) and continue his dominance over Sinner with his fifth straight victory and end the Italian's 20-match winning run at the majors.

In the end, as the thumb rule of sport dictates, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious, claiming his first Roland Garros title.

"I'm sure you're going to be champion not once, but many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history with you," Alcaraz told Sinner after collecting the Musketeers' Cup.

However, for the 23-year-old Italian top seed, the French Open remains a test of patience and persistence.