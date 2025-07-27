Axe hangs on Team India support staff as BCCI mulls revamp after Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is intent on bringing about a change in Team India’s support staff, irrespective of the results in the fourth and fifth Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate are in the immediate line of fire once the BCCI initiates a review at the end of the series, sources told The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo may survive the axe till the Asia Cup in September because of time constraints. The Board is hell-bent on ringing in the changes ahead of the next Test series — against the West Indies at home.

Morkel and Ten Doeschate had been handpicked by head coach Gautam Gambhir when he took over last year, but both have failed to deliver in their respective positions, especially in Test cricket.

Gambhir’s record has been disastrous in the longest format — eight losses and four wins in 13 Tests before the Manchester game. As of now, Gambhir stays, since the BCCI doesn’t want a change at the top, especially in a team which is in transition.

Morkel has been under the scanner for some time now, but the decision to field Anshul Kamboj, who bowled at a “military medium pace” of 120kmph at Old Trafford, seems to have confirmed his exit. India ended up conceding 669 runs in England’s first innings with six bowlers on a surface which aided lateral movement.

Multiple questions have since cropped up. Was Kamboj fit to play the Test? How could he walk into the playing XI straight out of the flight ahead of a fit Prasidh Krishna? Did anyone judge if he was ready for the big stage or was it a pre-conceived decision?

“The coaches always talk of balance but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” the source remarked.

Ravichandran Ashwin, too, has cast doubts on his CSK teammate, Kamboj’s fitness. “...I honestly hope he is okay, because he was bowling faster than this in the IPL. He looked like he was struggling a touch,” the off-spinner said on his YouTube channel.

The support staff can’t escape the blame. Have they done enough to help a young captain (Shubman Gill) on the field with bowling changes and field placements?

It is understood that the role of the two members of the national selection committee who are on tour with the squad, chairman Ajit Agarkar and East’s representative Shiv Sundar Das, has also come under introspection.

There has been talk of differences of opinion between the team management and the players on selection issues, especially over the contentious exclusion of Kuldeep, which has left the BCCI perplexed. The inclination to play only bowlers who can bat is also disconcerting.

The BCCI’s frustration has been directed towards Morkel. The common refrain has been that he has failed to nurture even a single pacer during his close to one-year stint as bowling coach. Similarly, Ten Doeschate’s exact function has come under scrutiny. The BCCI brass thinks they have shown enough patience and it’s time to crack the whip.

India’s next few Test series at home, and it could allow the new support staff enough time to get used to the demands of the team.