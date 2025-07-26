Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri return to squad, power-packed before Switzerland match

India’s Davis Cup team looks strong with the return of Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri. On Friday, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection panel picked an eight-member squad for the away match against Switzerland.

India will travel to Biel for the World Group I first-round tie, which will be played on indoor courts from September 12. Nagal was back in the squad after two years, while doubles player Bhambri made a comeback after missing two ties.

Nagal’s last appearance was the home tie against Morocco in Lucknow in September 2023, where he won both his singles matches in India’s 4-1 win.

He did not travel to Pakistan in February 2024 and also missed the subsequent matches against Sweden and Togo. Nagal has dropped outside the top-300 bracket. A semi-final finish at the Trieste Challenger in Italy this month has been his best showing

this season.

Apart from Nagal (ranked 306), India chose singles players Karan Singh (403) and young Aryan Shah (442). Sasikumar Mukund (463) and Dakshineshwar Suresh (790) will be the reserve singles players for the tie.

Top-ranked Bhambri (ranked 35), and N Sriram Balaji (75) will play the doubles in which Rithvik Bollipalli (77) has been included as a reserve.

The indoor courts, that tend to be fast, however may be a disadvantage for India as Nagal’s game is best suited for slower courts.

“Sumit Nagal had a great journey to top-100. He plays at a high level, he can make those adjustments,” India captain Rohit Rajpal said.

Asked about Dakshineshwar being kept in the team ahead of a some higher-ranked players, Rajpal said: “We have been studying his game for some time. His hard court game is good. He is tall and has a big serve. That will be asset on fast indoors courts. I think, he has a crucial role to play in this tie. We will have practice matches and pick the final team on form, fitness and match sharpness.”

For Switzerland, Jerome Kym is their highest-ranked singles player at No. 145, followed by Stan Wawrinka (156), Marc-Andrea Huesler (170) and Dominic Stricker (205).

India have competed against Switzerland thrice, emerging winners twice.

The last time the two sides competed was way back in 1993 when hosts India edged Switzerland 3-2 on the grass courts of the Calcutta South Club.

In semi-finals

Nagal entered the singles semi-finals of the Tampere ATP Challenger event in Finland, following a 6-4, 6-3 win over Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker on Friday.