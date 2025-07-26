MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
East Bengal, Mohun Bagan gear up for season's 1st marquee match

David Lalhlansanga was signed by East Bengal after his goal-scoring success with Mohammedan Sporting

Our Bureau Published 26.07.25, 12:48 PM
Emami East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder during a practice session at the Salt Lake Stadium training ground on Friday. 

Emami East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder during a practice session at the Salt Lake Stadium training ground on Friday.  The Telegraph pictures

Emami East Bengal face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the CFL Premier Division derby at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. This is the season's first derby.

Both teams field their reserve players in the local league, and thanks to that, youngsters like Suhail Bhat (Bagan) and Vishnu PV (East Bengal) have made a name for themselves.

David Lalhlansanga was signed by East Bengal after his goal-scoring success with Mohammedan Sporting.

David Lalhlansanga of Emami East Bengal during a training session

David Lalhlansanga of Emami East Bengal during a training session

Bagan, coached by Deggie Cardozo, currently stand third in Group A with 10 points from five matches. East Bengal are eighth with five points from four matches.

The Bino George-coached side is winless in their last three matches.

"This derby is important for the whole team. The break has helped our players recover. You can never pick favourites for the derby. We are determined to return to winning ways," Bino said at the pre-match news conference.

East Bengal may have seven to eight players, who are part of the first team but do not get much match-time, in the squad on Saturday.

Bagan, on the other hand, are likely to include Dippendu Biswas, Suhail Bhat and Kiyan Nassiri in the squad.

Mohun Bagan East Bengal
