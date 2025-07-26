Jasprit Bumrah to quit Tests? Former cricketer drops bombshell after injury scare on Day 3

Is Indian cricket bracing for another high-profile Test exit?

Just days after India lost control of the Manchester Test, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif claimed star pacer Jasprit Bumrah may soon retire from the longest format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah, who rolled his ankle while walking down the stairs on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test, has looked off-colour throughout the match.

The pace spearhead was down on speed, clocking barely 130 kmph and managed one wicket in 28 overs across two days, sparking fresh fears over his long-term red-ball future.

“According to me, Bumrah may quit Test cricket in the coming times,” Kaif said in a social media video. “He is struggling with his body. His speed was missing, and he’s a very self-respecting person. If he feels he can’t give 100 per cent, he may just pull himself out.”

The 30-year-old’s only scalp across Day 2 and Day 3 was Jamie Smith, and that too came with keeper Dhruv Jurel diving forward to take a dying edge. For a bowler once feared for his yorkers and pace, Bumrah’s performance at Old Trafford has been a far cry from his peak.

Kaif’s comments carry weight not just for their timing but also because they echo a warning he had issued months ago. Back when whispers grew louder about Jasprit Bumrah taking over the Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, Kaif had cautioned against handing the added responsibility to India’s pace ace.

“The BCCI should think twice before appointing Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain,” Kaif had posted on X. “He needs to focus solely on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibilities and getting carried away in the heat of the moment can lead to injuries and potentially shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose.”

On Friday, Kaif doubled down, saying: “Even if he picks wickets, he’s not the same Bumrah. He’s bowling at 125-130. It’s no longer the same threat. I don’t think you’ll see him in future Tests.”

The remarks have triggered widespread debate given India are already without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin in their current red-ball setup.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed after play on Day 3 that Bumrah had “rolled his ankle going down the stairs” and was unable to bowl with the second new ball at full tilt.

Adding to India’s woes, Mohammed Siraj also picked up a niggle mid-innings. “But they seem to be okay,” Morkel noted, though insiders believe Bumrah is unlikely to feature in the final Test at The Oval starting July 31.

That match could prove pivotal in India’s WTC campaign. It could also mark the beginning of the end of Bumrah’s red-ball chapter.

The statement comes on the heels of a broader concern around Indian pacers post-IPL, with questions being raised about the scheduling and workload management.