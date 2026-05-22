Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup roster marks Marcus Rashford return, Phil Foden omission

Big names were left out of England's World Cup squad on Friday, with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer the most notable omissions from Thomas Tuchel's roster.

There was no place either for Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold or Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was selected after a return to form in the second half of the season but there was no place for his United teammate Harry Maguire who has been a mainstay of England's defence in recent tournaments.

Maguire confirmed on Thursday he would not be going to the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, saying he was "shocked and gutted" not to be included. There were further shock waves among England fans when it became clear that more Premier League stars had been dropped.

"It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination, but I have full belief in this group of players," said England coach Tuchel.

"They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud... we hope for a very special summer."

Tuchel's ruthless streak and loyalty to players who have performed under his tenure, rather than those with big reputations, was again in evidence as the German selected many players without any previous tournament minutes.

Only eight of England's 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar, when England reached the quarter-finals, make this year's selection.

"I love the difficult decisions, and I love the tough decisions -- they bring a certain edge," Tuchel told the England official app after the squad was announced.

"That is what you need to go all the way. It is hard to please. In the end, we have to pick the squad that we as a staff are convinced of and really believe in.

"Everything I know about international football and everything I hear about international football is that it is about chemistry. It is about the energy, connection and trust between me and the players."

Manchester City forward Foden was the double player of the year in England just two years ago. Chelsea's Palmer was one of England's star players at the European Championship in 2024 - scoring in the final against Spain.

But both players endured disappointing seasons with their clubs and ultimately paid the price by failing to make the cut for Tuchel's 26-man squad.

England's top players - Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice - were all included.

A surprise inclusion was Ivan Toney, who has only played once for his country since moving to the Saudi league after Euro 2024.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also been included after making a late run in the second half of the season.

Mainoo had been an emerging figure at the Euros, but lost his England place after being pushed to the fringes at United under former coach Ruben Amorim. He was reinstated to the first team when Michael Carrick took over in January and has been a driving force in United's rise to third in the Premier League, which has secured a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal's Premier League title winners Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will be going to their first World Cup and Marcus Rashford - dropped from Euro 2024 - is going to another major international tournament after rebuilding his career at Barcelona this season.

Foden has been regularly selected by Tuchel since the German coach took charge of England in January 2025 and his most recent appearances came during the last international window in March.

He started every game on England's run to the final of the last Euros, which it lost 2-1 to Spain.

But he has rarely started for City since the turn of the year as his form has dipped and he was a non-playing substitute in last week's FA Cup final victory.

Palmer, who was the young player of the year in England in 2024 and inspired Chelsea to triumph the Club World Cup last year, was seen as one of the country's brightest stars. Like Foden, he has also struggled for consistency this season and hasn't scored in his last 14 games for club and country.